Fulcrum Equity Management Takes $1.64 Million Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF makes up 1.9% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITB. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,373,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 73.1% during the first quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 42,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $83.76 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.21 and a 200-day moving average of $78.30.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

