Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 155 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of IDU opened at $80.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.96. The stock has a market cap of $870.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.53. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $74.96 and a 52 week high of $93.38.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

