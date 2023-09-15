InTrack Investment Management Inc Takes Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at about $599,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 210.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 77.3% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $102.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.05. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $124.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APTV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Aptiv from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Aptiv from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Aptiv from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APTV

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.