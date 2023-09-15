ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) is Fulcrum Equity Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises 3.1% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank grew its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in ONEOK by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $68.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.34. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 70.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.73.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

