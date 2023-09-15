Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys 2,575 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 108,575.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,241,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,618 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,511,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,360,000 after acquiring an additional 669,318 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 984,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,441,000 after purchasing an additional 346,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,488,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,855,000 after purchasing an additional 280,258 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 89,024.9% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 254,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 253,721 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $69.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.84. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $79.21.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

