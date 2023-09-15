Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 250 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Paychex were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Paychex by 254.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $118.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.11. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYX. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

