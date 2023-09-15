Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $288.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.34. The company has a market cap of $94.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

