MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $377.27 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $387.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.47.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.