Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $878,000 Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 25,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 216.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 138,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after buying an additional 94,640 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,013,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,779,000 after purchasing an additional 82,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 50,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $74.29 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $68.68 and a 1 year high of $83.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.25.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.302 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.