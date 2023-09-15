CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,226 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Edward Jones downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $69.98 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.62 and a one year high of $104.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

