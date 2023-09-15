InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 2,277 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

InTrack Investment Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 1.1% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 34.9% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 135,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,868 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 35.4% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.98.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.1 %

Bank of America stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average is $29.33. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

