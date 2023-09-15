Independence Bank of Kentucky Grows Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,390,000. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 33,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $113.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $126.89.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

