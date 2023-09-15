DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 29,462 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,462 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Aflac were worth $16,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $249,981.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,015.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,015.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $202,412.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Up 1.2 %

AFL opened at $77.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.03 and a 12 month high of $78.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.99.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.82.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

