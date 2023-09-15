Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $968,000 Stock Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Logitech International by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,890,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,050,000 after buying an additional 4,057,112 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,096,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Logitech International by 3,263.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 922,313 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Logitech International by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,807,000 after buying an additional 466,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Logitech International by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,538,000 after buying an additional 375,685 shares in the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOGI stock opened at $70.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.36 and a 200-day moving average of $61.65. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $73.70.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $974.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.69 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 7.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Logitech International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Logitech International from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $63.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

