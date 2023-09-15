Short Interest in Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Increases By 285.0%

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 285.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AHEXY

Adecco Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Adecco Group stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Adecco Group has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adecco Group

(Get Free Report)

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.