Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 79.2% from the August 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Anglo American Platinum Price Performance

Shares of Anglo American Platinum stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. Anglo American Platinum has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.73.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

