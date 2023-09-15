Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 79.2% from the August 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.
Anglo American Platinum Price Performance
Shares of Anglo American Platinum stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. Anglo American Platinum has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.73.
Anglo American Platinum Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Anglo American Platinum
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Institutions and Insiders Are Gobbling Up Shares of HASI
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Investors Betting On Triple-Digit Sales Growth At Las Vegas Sands
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Reasons Why AMD Might Breakout Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.