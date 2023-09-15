TerraClassicUSD Price Hits $0.0125 (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $122.57 million and $7.58 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00035199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00025823 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00011118 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003320 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,793,922,151 coins and its circulating supply is 9,788,114,713 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

