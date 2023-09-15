Aavegotchi (GHST) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.88 Million

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $40.86 million and $1.88 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aavegotchi has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aavegotchi token can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00002926 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000949 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000033 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000030 BTC.
Aavegotchi Token Profile
Aavegotchi’s genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 52,747,803 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,747,801 tokens. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com. The Reddit community for Aavegotchi is https://reddit.com/r/aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi.
Buying and Selling Aavegotchi
