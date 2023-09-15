Nexum Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,527.44 (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Nexum has a total market capitalization of $829.00 million and $1,527.44 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nexum has traded 40.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum’s launch date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb.

Buying and Selling Nexum

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

