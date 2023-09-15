Wirtual Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $100.23 Million (WIRTUAL)

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Wirtual has a market capitalization of $100.23 million and $118.41 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wirtual token can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wirtual has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wirtual

Wirtual’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co. The official message board for Wirtual is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wirtual

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wirtual directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wirtual should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wirtual using one of the exchanges listed above.

