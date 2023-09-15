Zilliqa (ZIL) Reaches Market Cap of $255.11 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $255.11 million and approximately $11.67 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Zilliqa was first traded on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 18,059,825,455 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

