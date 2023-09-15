Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share.

Lennar Price Performance

NYSE LEN opened at $117.71 on Friday. Lennar has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $133.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.56.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at $32,861,731.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at $32,861,731.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,882,501.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,634 shares of company stock worth $321,855. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Lennar by 551.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,432 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $39,991,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 236.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 229,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,106,000 after purchasing an additional 397,951 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Lennar by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 667,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,401,000 after purchasing an additional 323,531 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 65.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,127,000 after purchasing an additional 312,595 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Company Profile



Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.



