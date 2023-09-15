The Mexico Fund, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:MXF)

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th.
The Mexico Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
The Mexico Fund Price Performance
NYSE:MXF opened at $16.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91. The Mexico Fund has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $18.03.
About The Mexico Fund
The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.
