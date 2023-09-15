Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,340 ($16.77) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dunelm Group to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,300 ($16.27) to GBX 1,000 ($12.51) in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dunelm Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,228 ($15.37).

LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,130 ($14.14) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,125.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,137.42. Dunelm Group has a 12 month low of GBX 693.50 ($8.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,292 ($16.17). The company has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,527.03, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

