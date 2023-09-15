Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 29.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

Dynagas LNG Partners Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DLNG opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $102.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.51. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $3.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Dynagas LNG Partners

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

