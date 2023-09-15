Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Announces $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th.

Colgate-Palmolive has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 61 consecutive years. Colgate-Palmolive has a payout ratio of 55.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.7%.

NYSE CL opened at $73.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.83. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,115.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,871,721.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 342.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 47,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 36,587 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2,735.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 80.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

