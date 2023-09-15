CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:CXF)

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd.

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CXF opened at C$9.35 on Friday. CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$9.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.58.

