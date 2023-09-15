Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Granite Construction has a dividend payout ratio of 12.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Granite Construction to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.

Granite Construction Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.87. Granite Construction has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $898.55 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 11.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Granite Construction will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Granite Construction by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Granite Construction by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Granite Construction by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 320.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Granite Construction by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

