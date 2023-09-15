Pendragon (LON:PDG) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Pendragon (LON:PDG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 36 ($0.45) price target on the stock.
Pendragon Stock Up 1.8 %
PDG stock opened at GBX 18.20 ($0.23) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £254.80 million, a PE ratio of 606.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.78, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 18.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 17.69. Pendragon has a one year low of GBX 14.85 ($0.19) and a one year high of GBX 29 ($0.36).
About Pendragon
