Pendragon (LON:PDG) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Pendragon (LON:PDG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 36 ($0.45) price target on the stock.

Pendragon Stock Up 1.8 %

PDG stock opened at GBX 18.20 ($0.23) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £254.80 million, a PE ratio of 606.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.78, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 18.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 17.69. Pendragon has a one year low of GBX 14.85 ($0.19) and a one year high of GBX 29 ($0.36).

About Pendragon

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. Its UK Motor segment includes sale and servicing of vehicles in the UK; Software segment includes Licencing of Software as a Service to global automotive business users; and Leasing segment includes provision of fleet and contract hire.

