TraDAO (TOD) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $304.60 Million

TraDAO (TOD) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. During the last week, TraDAO has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One TraDAO token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001577 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TraDAO has a total market capitalization of $304.60 million and $20.01 worth of TraDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TraDAO Profile

TraDAO’s total supply is 115,081 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,124,930,668 tokens. TraDAO’s official website is trava.capital. The official message board for TraDAO is blog.tradao.finance. TraDAO’s official Twitter account is @trava_capital and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TraDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trava Capital (TOD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Trava Capital has a current supply of 115,081 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Trava Capital is 0.270775 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://trava.capital/.”

