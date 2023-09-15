Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Short Interest Update

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, a growth of 75.5% from the August 15th total of 57,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 166,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sphere 3D by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sphere 3D by 62.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 328,746 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sphere 3D by 537.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 103,130 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANY opened at $1.40 on Friday. Sphere 3D has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29.

Sphere 3D ( NASDAQ:ANY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative net margin of 1,293.00% and a negative return on equity of 228.58%. The business had revenue of $5.47 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sphere 3D in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.

