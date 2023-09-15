Short Interest in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Increases By 114.8%

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 964,800 shares, an increase of 114.8% from the August 15th total of 449,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Insider Activity at A-Mark Precious Metals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

In related news, COO Brian Aquilino sold 60,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $2,074,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $34,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at $303,351.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.3% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 1.8% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Down 1.7 %

A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $42.11. The stock has a market cap of $789.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.58.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

