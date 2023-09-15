Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altitude Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altitude Acquisition stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 577,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Altitude Acquisition Price Performance

ALTUW opened at $0.06 on Friday. Altitude Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.

About Altitude Acquisition

altitude acquisition corp. is blank check company newly incorporated as a delaware corporation for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. altitude intends to focus our efforts on identifying a prospective target business with either all or a substantial portion of its activities around the globe.

