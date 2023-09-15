HI (HI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.37 Million

HI (HI) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 15th. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $270,655.24 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HI has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007363 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00020739 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00017901 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014722 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,424.88 or 1.00030124 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000070 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00127366 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $352,004.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

