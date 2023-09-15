Quantum Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $11.21 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Quantum has a market capitalization of $11.21 and $1.10 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 100.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007363 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00020739 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00017901 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014722 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,424.88 or 1.00030124 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Quantum

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000002 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $20.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

