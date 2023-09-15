dForce USD (USX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $175.82

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 15th. dForce USD has a total market cap of $32.08 million and $175.82 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003772 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00239416 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00014032 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00016196 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000451 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,194,542 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00728961 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $294.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

