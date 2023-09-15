Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Short Interest Update

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the August 15th total of 20,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 458,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 256,227 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Agile Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $21.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Agile Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($3.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.48) by $0.38. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,658.43% and a negative net margin of 201.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 million. On average, research analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AGRX

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.