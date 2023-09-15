JUNO Trading 59.3% Higher Over Last Week (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 15th. One JUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000787 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, JUNO has traded 59.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. JUNO has a market cap of $16.52 million and approximately $220,688.60 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO was first traded on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. JUNO’s official website is www.junonetwork.io. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars.

