Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director James Offerdahl Sells 493 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) Director James Offerdahl sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $16,515.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,931.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Q2 Stock Performance

NYSE QTWO opened at $32.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 1.44. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $40.47.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $154.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.11 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QTWO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Q2 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Q2 by 329.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 630,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 483,529 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 2.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP increased its position in Q2 by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 261,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 19,038 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Q2 by 2.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 301,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,160,000.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

