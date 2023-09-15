Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director James Offerdahl Sells 493 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) Director James Offerdahl sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $16,515.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,931.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Q2 Stock Performance
NYSE QTWO opened at $32.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 1.44. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $40.47.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $154.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.11 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QTWO
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Q2 by 329.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 630,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 483,529 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 2.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP increased its position in Q2 by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 261,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 19,038 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Q2 by 2.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 301,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,160,000.
Q2 Company Profile
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Q2
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Investors Betting On Triple-Digit Sales Growth At Las Vegas Sands
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- 3 Reasons Why AMD Might Breakout Higher
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Build a Solid Gold Retirement With AI Powerhouse Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.