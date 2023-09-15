CannabisCoin (CANN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $110.60

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $204,082.44 and $110.60 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,416.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00239416 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $213.08 or 0.00806618 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00014032 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.38 or 0.00557902 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00058250 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00118846 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

