Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Tops $0.0001

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 15th. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $337.26 million and approximately $9.57 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,836,052,300,015 coins and its circulating supply is 5,820,182,111,980 coins. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

