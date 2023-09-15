Moonpig Group’s (MOON) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.13) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.57) target price on shares of Moonpig Group in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.57) price target on shares of Moonpig Group in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.13) price target on shares of Moonpig Group in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 211 ($2.64).

Get Moonpig Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MOON

Moonpig Group Price Performance

Moonpig Group Company Profile

Shares of MOON opened at GBX 167.66 ($2.10) on Friday. Moonpig Group has a 1-year low of GBX 102 ($1.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 203.73 ($2.55). The stock has a market cap of £575.54 million, a PE ratio of 2,120.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 168.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 143.47.

(Get Free Report)

Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Moonpig, Buyagift, RedLetterdays, and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. Moonpig Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moonpig Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moonpig Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.