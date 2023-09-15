Moonpig Group’s (MOON) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.13) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.11% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.57) target price on shares of Moonpig Group in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.57) price target on shares of Moonpig Group in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.13) price target on shares of Moonpig Group in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 211 ($2.64).
Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Moonpig, Buyagift, RedLetterdays, and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. Moonpig Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
