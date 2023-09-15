Prom Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $70.61 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for about $3.87 or 0.00014660 BTC on exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $70.61 million and $2.17 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007389 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00020815 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00017815 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014732 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,398.88 or 1.00021698 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.90264852 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $2,195,280.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars.

