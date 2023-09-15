FINEOS Co. Holdings plc (ASX:FCL) Insider Anne O’Driscoll Acquires 16,601 Shares

FINEOS Co. Holdings plc (ASX:FCL – Get Free Report) insider Anne O’Driscoll acquired 16,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.94 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of A$32,255.74 ($20,810.16).
FINEOS Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.
FINEOS Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FINEOS
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Reasons Why AMD Might Breakout Higher
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Build a Solid Gold Retirement With AI Powerhouse Adobe
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 2 Wrecked Stocks Keeping Cars on the Road Ready for Repair
Receive News & Ratings for FINEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FINEOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.