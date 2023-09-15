FINEOS Co. Holdings plc (ASX:FCL) Insider Anne O’Driscoll Acquires 16,601 Shares

FINEOS Co. Holdings plc (ASX:FCL – Get Free Report) insider Anne O’Driscoll acquired 16,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.94 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of A$32,255.74 ($20,810.16).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

FINEOS Corporation Holdings plc engages in the development and sale of enterprise claims and policy management software for the life, accident, and health insurance industry worldwide. The company offers FINEOS Platform, a SaaS core insurance platform. Its FINEOS Platform comprises FINEOS AdminSuite, a comprehensive core insurance suite; FINEOS Engage, makes connection across customers and partners to create frictionless engagement and agile business relationships; and FINEOS Insight that offers real-time analytics to influence business decisions and drive better outcomes.

