Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Insider Tim A. Makowski Sells 2,500 Shares

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,500 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.35, for a total value of $305,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,147 shares in the company, valued at $752,085.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

WMS opened at $123.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.58. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $75.02 and a one year high of $136.53.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.08 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Advanced Drainage Systems

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 9.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,937,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMS shares. Stephens assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMS

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.