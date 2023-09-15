Gerald Held Sells 5,634 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) Director Gerald Held sold 5,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $442,269.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,374.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $78.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.53. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.53.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. NetApp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 85.69%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

NTAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTAP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.