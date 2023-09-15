Short Interest in Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Drops By 65.0%

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the August 15th total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Alstom Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Alstom stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Alstom has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72.

Alstom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be issued a $0.0274 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th. This is a boost from Alstom’s previous dividend of $0.01.

About Alstom

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

