Short Interest in Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Drops By 58.0%

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 58.0% from the August 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALFVY shares. DNB Markets raised shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.50.

Shares of ALFVY opened at $33.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.38. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

