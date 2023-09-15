Short Interest in Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Rises By 112.6%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 112.6% from the August 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Akzo Nobel stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings. The company also provides performance coatings that protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.
