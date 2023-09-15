Short Interest in Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Rises By 112.6%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 112.6% from the August 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Akzo Nobel Price Performance

Akzo Nobel stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on AKZOY

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings. The company also provides performance coatings that protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.