Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Short Interest Up 192.7% in August

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300,500 shares, a growth of 192.7% from the August 15th total of 2,152,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12,601.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AICAF opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81. Air China has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $0.97.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Air China from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

